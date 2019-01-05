× Terminally ill North Carolina man with days to live renews vows to wife of more than a decade

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A terminally ill Fayetteville man is again scratching items off of his bucket list, according to WTVD.

Anthony Leonard, with just days to live, renewed his vows to his wife of more than a decade on Friday.

Leonard is battling a rare stomach cancer and has been mostly bed-ridden at hospice. He stood to his feet to hold his wife’s hand as she sobbed her vows.

“I, Christy, vow to keep you Anthony as my friend and love. Beside me and apart from me. In laughter and in tears,” she said.

Just like 12 years ago, there was a toast. There was also a wedding cake and photos.

But more than anything it was about giving new life to these words spoken nearly a decade ago.

