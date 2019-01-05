× Shaquille O’Neal pays for funeral of 7-year-old killed by drive-by shooter

HOUSTON – Shaquille O’Neal has paid for the funeral of a 7-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting in Texas.

KPRC reported that O’Neal and Houston police Officer Kenneth Miles recently gave the check to a church that will pay for Jazmine Barnes’s funeral.

Jazmine Barnes was killed while riding in a car with her family Sunday morning. Since then, the Texas girl’s senseless death has garnered nationwide attention.

Tips have poured in to investigators in the Houston area, but the gunman is still on the loose.

Authorities said a man in a red or maroon pickup drove up next to them around 7 a.m. and opened fire for no apparent reason.

The victim’s mother and three sisters were also in the car during the shooting but were not hurt.

DeAndre Hopkins, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, also donated a game check to support Barnes’s family, according to KTRK.

O’Neal, nicknamed “Shaq,” retired from professional basketball and is currently a sports analyst on “Inside the NBA” on TNT. He’s widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the National Basketball Association.

@houstonpolice Officer Kenneth Miles and @SHAQ join forces to cover funeral expenses for 7 year old #JazmineBarnes, the girl shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sisters. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/awv7gtlBQ8 — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) January 3, 2019