Police looking for man accused of robbing Greensboro Family Dollar at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a Family Dollar store was robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, according to officials.

Police were called Saturday to 1435 East Cone Boulevard when officials said the armed suspect came in and demanded money.

The suspect left with the money and nobody was hurt, according to police. He has been described as a tall man wearing a black coat over a green hooded sweatshirt and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.