× Police charge North Carolina man with human trafficking of a child

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police have arrested and charged a North Carolina man with human trafficking of a child, according to WTVD, citing jail records.

Kevin Rudolph, 23, of Raleigh, was charged Dec. 28 with one count each of human trafficking of a child, sexual servitude of a child and promoting prostitution.

The victim was 14 years old, according to WRAL. The suspect was jailed in Wake County without bond.