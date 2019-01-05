× Police arrest 1 suspect in Eden robbery, looking for 1 more

EDEN, N.C. – Police in Eden have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a sweepstakes business was robbed last month.

Matthew Lamont Herbin, 42, of Reidsville, was taken into custody in Greensboro and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Police are currently looking for Dave Lamech Ratliffe, 36, of Reidsville, who also faces a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Lucky Day Sweepstakes at 660 S. Pierce St. in Eden was robbed at gunpoint on December 13.

Herbin was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond and has court planned for Jan. 23.

Anyone who knows where Ratliffe is or may have information about the crime can call Eden police at (336) 623-9240 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.