Man accused of robbing bank in High Point arrested after police chase

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in High Point and then leading law enforcement on a car chase.

William P. McCranie, 56, of Randleman, was jailed in High Point under a $100,000 secured bond on charges of felony flee to elude arrest and armed robbery.

Police said the suspect robbed the Capitol Bank at 2541 Eastchester Drive at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers tried pulling him over, but he allegedly took off in a blue PT Cruiser on Eastchester Drive toward Interstate 74, according to police.

Police said McCranie pulled into the parking lot of the Suntrust Bank at 1301 Eastchester Drive, about three miles away. He was eventually taken into custody.

Officers found a box with the stolen money and the toboggan he used as a mask inside his car, according to police. Police said the stolen money was also recovered.