Lexington woman faces abuse charge after child's leg, arms and ribs broken

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A Lexington woman has been charged with child abuse after deputies said a child’s bones were broken.

Brandi Lane Barber, 23, has been jailed in Davidson County under a $50,000 secured bond on a charge of felony child abuse with serious injury.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office started investigating after getting a report from the Department of Social Services about the case in August 2018.

Deputies allege that the suspect caused broken bones to the child’s leg, arm and ribs.

Barber has court planned for Feb. 4.