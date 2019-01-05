× Business owner in Lexington robbed, shot while leaving his restaurant

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Police are looking for two people accused of robbing and shooting a business owner as he was leaving his Lexington restaurant.

It happened at Christo’s Restaurant, at 1500 South Main St., at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from Lexington police.

Police said the owner of the restaurant was leaving when two suspects with their faces covered robbed him.

The victim, who has not been named, was shot and later released from Lexington Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area on foot and wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with any information can call Lexington police at (336) 243-2400.