A babysitter is accused of killing a baby and pretended he was alive when she gave him back to his mother

WAUSAU, Wisc. – A babysitter in Wisconsin is accused of killing a 2-month-old boy and pretended he was alive when she gave him back to his mother.

The Wausau Daily Herald reported that Marissa Tietsort, 28, was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide in the baby’s death.

Tietsort allegedly dressed the boy’s body up in winter clothes and strapped him into a car seat and then had his mother pick the boy up, without telling her he was dead.

It happened in October after the mother dropped her child off at the suspect’s home in in Wausau, Wisc. The baby died of blunt force trauma to his head, according to an autopsy.

The suspect has been in jail since October and also faces child abuse charges involving an 11-year-old girl in another case. Tietsort is also currently pregnant with her sixth child.