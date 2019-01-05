3 people dead in shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California

TORRANCE, Calif. — A shooting at a bowling alley late Friday left three men dead and four people injured in Southern California, authorities said.

No arrests were immediately reported after the shooting, which happened shortly before midnight at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance. City police were “working to identify the suspect(s) involved,” they said in a news release.

Gunshots rang out after a fight inside the building, a witness said.

“Bowlers were diving under the benches,” the witness, Dana Scott, told RMG News. “The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floors, underneath the seats, behind the benches.”

“People were looking for their parents, because this is a family league. You’ve got mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, everybody’s friends in that league,” she said.

Another person who says he was inside the building, in a karaoke area near the bowling lanes, described a scene of panic.

“People started to run inside the karaoke (area), shouting, ‘Gunshot, gunshot, gunshot,'” the man, identified on Facebook as D Ryon Thomas, says in a video posted to the social network.

Staff ushered people into an area in the back of the building, he said.

“What I witnessed was the women … left inside the karaoke, they were crying … because they didn’t know what to do,” he said.

The names of the slain and injured weren’t immediately released.

Torrance police officers saw multiple people with gunshot wounds when they arrived, and they started lifesaving measures, including CPR and using a defibrillator, police said in a news release.

Video from RMG News showed numerous firefighters or other first responders tending to people outside.

The Gable House Bowl is open until 3 a.m. on Saturday mornings. The complex also offers laser tag and a bar, its website says.

Torrance is about 20 miles from Los Angeles.