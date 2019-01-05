3 arrested after High Point police seize 15 guns, cocaine, meth, cash and nearly 50 pounds of marijuana

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police in High Point have arrested three people after seizing multiple guns and various amounts of drugs and money.

Darrod L. Bennett, 27, of High Point, was pulled over Thursday at Brentwood Street and East Green Drive, according to a High Point police press release.

Police said illegal narcotics, firearms and money were seized during the stop. Police also executed search warrants at two different homes in High Point: 211 Hay St. and 917 Londonderry Drive.

Police seized the following in both the home searches and the traffic stop:

• 15 Firearms (handguns and rifles)

• Numerous rounds of ammunition

• $7,257 in cash

• 49.5 pounds of marijuana

• 425.59 grams of cocaine

• 499.7 grams of methamphetamine

• 52 dosage units MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy)

• .65 gram of heroin

• 1217 grams of an unknown substance (lab testing will determine the substance)

Bennett was jailed in High Point under a $5 million bond on charges of trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

Two other suspects were also arrested, Lenee D. Hutchison, 25, and Derek S. Price, 27, both of High Point.

Hutchison faces charges of trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. She was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond.

Price was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to sell and delivery marijuana.