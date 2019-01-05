× 1 arrested after 165 German Shepherds found living in ‘extremely neglectful conditions’

METTER, Ga. – One person has been arrested after authorities said 165 German shepherds were found living in neglectful conditions in Georgia, according to WXIA.

The dogs were found Thursday on the property in Metter, Ga., according to the Atlanta Humane Society. The owner of the dogs now faces animal cruelty charges.

“The dogs on this property are living in extremely unsanitary conditions and are in desperate need of help,” said Atlanta Humane Society’s Jessica Rock.

The dogs have been taken to various locations and will be assessed and given basic medical exams, according to officials.

“Our team is working closely with Candler County Sheriff’s Department to provide the support and care needed to ensure the best outcome for these dogs,” Rock said.