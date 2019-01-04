Thomasville police working to identify suspect after 2 car thefts

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are trying to identify a suspect in two car thefts Friday morning, according to a news release.

Officers came to Jhonny’s Great Auto Deals at 9:28 a.m. in reference to a break-in.

Employees told officers that a white 2008 BMW and a silver 2012 Dodge Charger were stolen.

The BMW was later located and recovered in Greensboro. Police are still searching for the Charger.

On Friday afternoon, Thomasville police released a surveillance image of a man they believe may be involved.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260.