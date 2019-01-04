Man in critical condition after shooting at Greensboro gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro shooting left a man in critical condition Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station at 3000 E. Market St. at about 11:36 p.m. Thursday night.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Greensboro police are not releasing any further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to conact Crime Stoppers for a possible reward at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword "badboyz" and the tip to 274637.