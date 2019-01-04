× Man arrested, charged with impersonating officer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a man was arrested for impersonating an officer in north Charlotte, WSOC reports.

According to CMPD, Manuel Marquez attempted to conduct a traffic stop early Thursday morning along Ethel Guest Lane near Statesville Avenue.

Officers said the person he attempted to pull over called 911.

Marquez was arrested on charges of possession of police paraphernalia and impersonating a law enforcement official, according to WSOC.

No additional information has been released.