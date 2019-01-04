Healthy New Year: A New Look at Wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The most common New Year’s resolutions focus on wellness, weight loss and exercise. Both healthy eating and exercise are important aspects of a healthy lifestyle, and adopting these habits can make long term impacts on your health. Healthy nutrition and exercise routines can help individuals reduce blood pressure, stress, control diabetes and even reduce the need for some medications. The hardest part of an exercise and nutrition plan is getting started and creating the habit. If you aren’t sure where to start, talk to your health care provider for guidance.

It is recommended that each person practice a combination of cardiovascular exercise and strength training. Cardiovascular, or aerobic, exercises like running, biking, swimming and most team sports get the heart pumping and help strengthen it. Strength training exercises help build muscle that will support your joints, which can help prevent injury in the long run. Strength training exercises may include lifting weights, but they can also be done without them. The most important thing is that you find something you like to do and make it a habit.

Dr. Gosrani uses two different screening methods to measure how physically fit a patient is and then creates goals to help them improve. He starts with a body composition scan, measures body fat, muscle mass and total body water just by stepping on a special scale. Like the body mass index (BMI), this test is meant to see if you are in a healthy weight range, but in a more detailed way. The BMI doesn’t measure the difference between body fat and muscle mass, which can lead more muscular people to have a BMI that indicates obesity. The second test, the VO2 max test, measures physical fitness by looking at oxygen intake and CO 2 expression. This test can take 8 to 12 minutes and involves the patient riding a stationary bike with increasing resistance while monitored.

Based on the results of these 2 tests, a plan is designed to help patients reach their wellness goals. Each plan focuses on regular exercise and healthy eating that suit the needs of the patient. Over time, the team will reassess each patient to record their progress. Don’t wait for the new year to start making healthy choices, get started today and discover a new, healthier you.

Fortunately, Cone Health has an exceptional network of internal medicine specialists dedicated to educating and caring for individuals throughout the community in order to promote overall well-being and good quality of life.

Spokesperson Background:

Nimish Gosrani, MD, is an internal medicine specialist with Gosrani Optimal Health and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. He completed medical school at the Medical College of St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, University of London, UK in 1988. Gosrani completed his internal medicine residency in 1996 at Franklin Square Hospital Center, Baltimore, MD. He is board certified in internal medicine and in hospice and palliative medicine.