Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Firefighters battled a house fire on Bretton Street for the second day in a row Friday.

On Friday evening, firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at 1388 Bretton St.

No injuries were reported.

On Thursday around 4 a.m., firefighters were also on Bretton Street, at 1358 Bretton St.

In that fire, one person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

There is no word on the cause on either of the fires.

36.069839 -80.210034