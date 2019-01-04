Family miraculously uninjured after debris smashes through windshield in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Buncombe County man and his daughter had a close call on Thursday morning after a piece of debris slammed through his windshield and nearly impaled him, WLOS reports.

Greg Henson was driving to Asheville with his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat.

He was driving over a bridge on I-40W near Exit 55.

“I noticed debris in the road and was hoping somebody wouldn’t hit it, and then somebody hit it,” Henson told WLOS. “Either the front or back tire [of the car in front of me] caught just like the edge of it, and that kind of like catapulted it up in the air.”

It was a reflector—or lane marker—and went right into Henson’s windshield; coming within inches of hitting his face.

“It very well could’ve ended my life. I mean an inch lower and it would’ve gone through the windshield and into my face,” Henson said. “I’ve been through some crazy things in my life, but I’ve never had that happen or anything like that.”