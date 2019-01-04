Elderly couple speaks out after surviving assault in Guilford County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- It all stemmed from a mix-up.

A man thought he was going into his Guilford County home, but it turned out to be his neighbor's house.

When it was all over, an elderly couple was injured and their home was damaged.

"This eye, I still can't see," said Lloyd Cox. "It's swollen up."

"You can see how bruised his cheekbones are. Both of them," added his wife, Mary Ruth Cox.

They've spent 65 years in the same home on Coltrane Mill Road.

Now, they don't feel safe anymore.

"We tried to stay against the door. He beat our bedroom door in, and it had to be replaced," explained Mary Ruth. "We tried to keep him out."

On Saturday, just after midnight, deputies say 23-year-old Ryan Mendenhall broke into their home and started screaming.

"There was scuffling. I got a lick and he got a lick," said Lloyd.

"I'm just a nervous wreck. I thought I was over it, but I can't get over it," said Mary Ruth. "If he had gotten to the two of us he might have knocked us to the floor and killed us."

Lloyd has a black eye and bruises all over his face.

Mary Ruth has a cut on her cheek.

Their kids, including their daughter Grace, are now worried about their parents' safety.

"You don't want to see your parents go through anything like this. It's just horrible to think about," she said.

It's a horrible situation that the Cox family hopes will never happen again.

"We were just barely able to defend ourselves to keep from being killed," Mary Ruth said. "We are just so thankful that God looked after us."

Mendenhall bonded out of jail hours after he was booked on Sunday.