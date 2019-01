GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Greensboro where a car hit a house on Marion Street.

Two cars collided as one car was crossing Coliseum Bolevard and another car failed to stop at a stop sign.

A Nissan Sentra then hit a house at 1912 Marion St. causing minor damage to the house. Police say no one in the house was hurt.

There were three people in each of the two cars involved in the collision.

36.055045 -79.822712