× 3 men charged with brandishing gun at Burlington gym

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three men are charged with going armed to the terror of the public after an incident at a Burlington gym Thursday evening, according to police.

Odis Taquon Covington, 25, of Asheboro, Jaquin Mondrel Smith, 23, of Ramseur, and Myquail Myquis Watts, 24, of Ramseur, were all arrested near the scene.

Officers responded to the Alamance County-owned Broad Street Gym at 6:26 p.m.

Early reports indicated that three people were involved in a “disturbance” at the gym, according to a news release. They had retrieved a firearm from a dark sedan in the parking lot, returned to the facility and brandished the weapon to other gym patrons.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained Smith, Covington and Watts.

Officers also found and seized a SKS assault rifle.

The three men, all charged with going armed to the terror of the public, received $1,000 secured bonds.