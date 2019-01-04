2 arrested in Thomasville convenience store robbery, 1 more still wanted

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested two men accused of robbing a Thomasville convenience store late last month and are looking for a third.

James Robert Thompson, 22, of Thomasville, and Kenan Dazon Wilson, 17, of High Point, were taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant in High Point for having a stolen vehicle, according to Thomasville police.

The suspects were later charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both were jailed in Davidson County under $77,500 secured bonds.

Thomasville police were called to the Kings Food Mart at 805 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 9:15 p.m. Dec. 29 where officials the suspects entered the store and demanded money.

A third suspect, Jaheim Jaureze Boyd, 17, of Thomasville, is still wanted.

Anyone who knows where he is can call Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476- 8477.