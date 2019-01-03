× Woman charged with abuse after grandmother’s death in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. — A Virginia woman was arrested after the death of her grandmother, according to Danville police.

On Aug. 11, officers responded to a cardiac arrest report at a home on the 100 block of Park Avenue. Officials pronounced 71-year-old Dorothy Jean George dead at the scene.

Police say she suffered multiple health issues.

After further investigation, George’s granddaughter Brenda Gomez-Lazarski, 33, was charged and arrested this week for abuse of an incapacitated adult resulting in a death and felony homicide.

Gomez-Lazarski is being held in Danville City Jail with no bond.