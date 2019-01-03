Wet weather delays fixing potholes in Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Wet weather is causing more than just slick conditions on the road. The moisture is also slowing down maintenance crews trying to fill potholes.

Instead of using a hot asphalt mixture to fill the holes, the recent rains are forcing crews to use a temporary cold mixture that doesn’t last.

“Sometimes that means a do-over,” said Brad Wall, the Division 7 maintenance engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Division 7, which includes Guilford County, had 38 requests to fill potholes on Wednesday. Usually, it gets between 10 and 15.

“I would love to see the sunshine,” Wall said.

Even in the rain, his teams are working to fix the problems and hope to be caught up by next week.

In Greensboro, around 50 people have put in requests to fill potholes in the past week. The street maintenance supervisor for the city said that number is typical for this time of year, but he also said the rain is an issue. He hopes to be caught up with work within a week too.

The City of High Point has around 50 potholes on it’s to-do list. It is filling potentially dangerous holes with the temporary mix and waiting to fill others.

In Winston-Salem, pothole requests have slowed down, but crews are still working on a daily basis. They are also currently working with the cold mixture that isn’t as strong.

All cities and departments want people to know that you can help them address the potential hazards by reporting the potholes.

Find out who you need to contact below.

Winston-Salem

Download the City Link 311 app or call 336-727-8000

High Point

Call Customer Service at 336.883.3111

Greensboro

Download the GSO Collects app OR call 373-CITY (2489)

Area counties

ncdot.gov/contact