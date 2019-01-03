× Three people charged after stabbing on Myrtle Beach boardwalk near SkyWheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Three people are facing charges after a person was stabbed on the Myrtle Beach boardwalk near the SkyWheel on Tuesday evening, WMBF reported.

One person was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m. New Year’s Day. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Donald Eugene Shephard, 41, and Franklin Antoine Morris, 37, were charged with assault/attempted murder. Shepard was also charged with first-degree cocaine possession and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Marie Elizabeth Kennedy, 36, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.