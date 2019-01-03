× Teen hockey player dies after falling nearly 40 feet off chairlift at ski resort on New Year’s Day

PALMERTON, Pa. — A teenage hockey player died after he fell nearly 40 feet off a ski lift at a resort in Pennsylvania and hurt his head, back and ribs.

WFMZ reported that 17-year-old Connor Golembiewski died after being taken to the hospital following the tragedy at Blue Mountain.

Golembiewski fell 37 feet and hit rocks after his third trip on the lift Tuesday during a ski trip, according to officials.

He was from Flemington, New Jersey and played hockey as a forward for the New Jersey Renegades.

It remains uncertain what caused Golembiewski to fall and if he was using the safety bar. The safety bar is recommended, but not required by the Blue Mountain resort.