× Teacher accused of trying to sell child arrested on human trafficking charge

MEXIA, Texas – A teacher in Texas was arrested after authorities said she tried to sell a child to multiple men online in another country.

KXXV reported that 37-year-old Amber Michelle Parker allegedly tried to sell a girl to men in Morocco.

She flew to Morocco for a few weeks to arrange to sell the victim and was arrested after she returned home, according to officials.

Parker taught eighth-grade reading for the Mexia Independent School District. Officials said the victim is safe with family members.

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, who had reportedly been watched by authorities for months, according to KCEN.