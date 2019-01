Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Winston-Salem.

Firefighters responded at about 4:12 a.m. to a burning home on the 1300 block of Bretton Street.

One person was inside at the time and heard the smoke detectors go off. They managed to escape but were taken to the hospital.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.