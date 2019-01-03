× Parkland school shooting panel backs arming teachers, rips responding deputies

PARKLAND, Fla. – An investigative panel charged with studying the Parkland, Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead has recommended arming teachers.

USA Today reported that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission also criticized the response of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and school staff.

The commission released a preliminary report Wednesday that aims to prevent such tragedies and improve the response time if they occur.

The report, which is more than 400 pages, was sent to governor’s office and Legislator for consideration.

Florida law allows district to train and arm teachers, but they must have military or a police background to carry.

A gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, killing 17 students and staff members and injuring 17 others. The gunman was arrested after he escaped the scene.