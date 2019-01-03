× North Carolina mom arrested, charged with shooting at 17-year-old daughter

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A woman, accused of shooting at her 17-year-old daughter, has been arrested about a month after police filed warrants for her arrest, WECT reports.

Wilmington police responded at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 to a home on the 3700 block of Prices Lane.

A 17-year-old girl told police that her mother, Raven Lynn Criego, 38, fired a gun multiple times at her and an occupied residence after an argument.

Criego was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, simple assault and resisting/delaying/obstructing public officer.