NC man debt free after landing $10 million scratch-off ticket; 'It's a dream come true'

EASTOVER, N.C. — When people think about winning the lottery, many think of fancy cars or big beautiful homes.

For Demetrius Underwood of Eastover, his $10 million “dream come true” was becoming debt free.

Underwood, a logistics manager, stopped by the EPCO 3 Way Food Mart on Dunn Road in Eastover to pick up an orange Powerade.

He also, fortunately, decided to pick up a scratch-off ticket.

“I bought the 13th ticket on the roll,” Underwood said. “I always get the 13th, but for some reason, this time I also asked for the 14th.”

The tickets sat in his car until he got home. Sitting in the driveway, he scratched through his first ticket — nothing.

It was his second ticket, a Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket, that brought the good news.

“I jumped out of the car and started yelling for my wife,” Underwood said. “We just didn’t believe it. We were speechless.”

The ticket made Underwood a $10 million winner.

While he could have taken 20 annual payments of $500,000, he instead opted for the lump sum of $6 million.

At the end of the day, he and his wife drove home from the Raleigh lottery headquarters with $4,230,069 after taxes.

That cash will go towards paying off his mortgage and his wife’s student loans.

“It’s a dream come true to be debt free,” Underwood said. “It’s a huge blessing.”