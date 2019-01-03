× NC man accused of posing as pastor, using Bibles to smuggle drugs into prison

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of pretending to be a pastor and using Bibles to smuggle drugs into a North Carolina prison.

The Scotland County Detective Division reported that an undercover operation found that James A. Morman III, 28, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, was posing as a pastor to get contraband to inmates.

Detectives found suboxone strips in a Bible brought into the facility.

Morman and inmate Bryson Brown were both arrested.

They were charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying contraband in a North Carolina detention facility.

After investigators determined that smuggling was taking place, officials swept the entire detention facility on Dec. 31 and found other illegal substances and contraband.

Detectives believe more charges will be filed in the coming days.