Museum in Greensboro gaining attention across the country

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro thrift store turned museum is a hidden gem where you can be one with the art. It's called Elsewhere and it's a multipurpose art facility that's gaining attention across the country.

"You know they say that everyone is an artist and I think that's true," said Amelia Nura, of the museum. That's exactly how Elsewhere Museum wants you to feel.

The place started back in the 1930s as a thrift store Sylvia Grey owned.

"She accumulated a mass of objects over those decades," Nura said.

When she passed in 1997, her grandson and co-founder wanted to make it into a special place for the community.

"And they declared nothing for sale, nothing comes in and nothing comes out," Nura said.

So he opened Elsewhere in 2003 as a museum for the public and it's received national attention ever since.

"And everyone can kind of come in and share in those treasures, giving people resources to explore that and embrace that creativity," Nura said.

Not to mention, Elsewhere also houses artists from all over the world. They live in the museum for a month using the items inside as a part of their own projects.

"Everything gets used and reused and dismantled if a new artist wants to use the materials in their project," Nura said.

This month's exhibition is showcasing artists from the South. One of their goals this year is to get more local artists from around the Triad involved.

"Just trying to put effort and resources back into our community because we really want to encourage the place where Elsewhere lives and the places where our work happens," Nura said.

With all the efforts through the Greensboro City Council and other art advocates, Elsewhere is hoping to help bring in more tourists to the area and really strengthen downtown Greensboro.