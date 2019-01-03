× Man charged after 3-day string of indecent exposures in Alamance County

MEBANE, N.C. — A man was arrested after a string of indecent exposures in Mebane, police report.

Police responded to calls on Dec. 29 at Quality Choice Cleaners, Dec. 31 at the Corden place Apartments and Jan. 1 at Waffle House.

People reported the indecent exposures in different areas near Mebane Oaks Road. Each report provided the same suspect description.

Christopher Brian Cates, 32, of Durham, was arrested and charged for all three incidents. Police say he was in town staying with an acquaintance.

He was placed in Alamance County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

Police ask anyone with information and any other victims to call the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.