Man arrested for soliciting child for sex acts in Alamance County undercover investigation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County undercover investigation led to an arrest for attempted indecent liberties with a child.

Since September 2018, a detective with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to a Homeland Security Investigations task force, communicated with a man over social media after the suspect expressed interest in meeting an underage person for sex acts.

On the night of Jan. 2, deputies set up a sting operation after the suspect agreed to meet the alleged minor at an Alamance County park for a sexual encounter.

I. Jefrey Brandeis, 48, of Durham, was arrested and charged with solicitation of a child by computer for a sex act and attempted indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies found him in possession of “evidentiary items,” including a “digital device.” The device will be searched pending a forensic examination.