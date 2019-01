Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Garrett Carnes is a “no excuses” kind of guy.

It is how he approached his career in the Marines and it’s how he continues to approach life even though he lost both his legs when he stepped on an IED during his second tour in Afghanistan in 2012.

Carnes, who is the father a three small children, is tackling a new challenge: learning the martial art of jiu-jitsu.