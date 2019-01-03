× Iredell County teacher charged with sex crimes arrested again for contacting victim

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County middle school teacher was again arrested last week after bailing out of jail for reaching out to a teen she allegedly sexually assaulted, WSOC reports.

Christina Davis Jolly, 43, was initially charged with five counts of statutory rape of a teenage child in August.

She was issued a $275,000 bond, according to WJZY. When she posted bail, she was directed not to contact the victim.

The sheriff’s office said she violated that restriction by emailing the teenage victim, WSOC reports.

She was arrested again and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Jolly taught in the Iredell-Statesville School system. She resigned on Aug. 21 after being suspended with pay earlier that month.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reports the victim was not a student.