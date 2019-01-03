× Greensboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charges after 4 people stabbed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested after authorities said he stabbed four people just days before Christmas.

Khaleed Ozias Boswell, 22, stabbed a 19-year-old woman as she was leaving her house to get in her car at about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 22 on Fuller Street in Greensboro, according to Ron Glenn, a spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department.

Boswell then followed the victim to her house and stabbed three other people, according to Greensboro police.

He was arrested that same day and jailed under a $400,000 total bond on multiple charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.