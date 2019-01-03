Elderly couple assaulted in Guilford County home invasion

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An elderly couple was assaulted in a Sunday home invasion, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect.

An 88-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were at their home in the Randleman area at midnight when a burglar entered their home, according to the police report.

This 88-year-old man has a black eye and severe bruises after a man broke into his home. ALL NEW tonight at 6 on @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/Z7GC4jsT2a — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) January 3, 2019

Deputies reported that Ryan Mendenhall Jr., who lives nearby on the same road and was intoxicated, entered the home through the back door.

The police report lists injuries as minor, including a scratch to the woman’s face. Her husband, however, told FOX8 he got a black eye and severe bruises in the attack.

Mendenhall was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, assault and injury to personal property.