Basketball player blocks shot, slams face into backboard

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Video from a small, Division III basketball game is making big headlines across the nation.

The score? Not as important as the 20-second video below. It shows a basketball player from Augustana College dribbling down the court with a player from North Central College in hot pursuit. As the Augustana player goes to shoot, Meredith Blaise, the player from North Central, jumps to block the shot.

He stuffed it. But then he got stuffed… by the backboard.

I've shot basketball for almost 22 years and have never seen this happen. North Central's Meredith Blaise hits his head on the backboard chasing down a block. He would be ok and come back into the game @d3hoops pic.twitter.com/cfEURZnkjM — Kory Kuffler (@kuff_sports) January 3, 2019

Several people on social media were surprised but glad Blaise was able to get up and walk away from the accident. WQAD reported he was “ok” and later came back into the game.

Others on social media focused on the more comedic side of things.

“How’s your 2019 going so far?”

Me: pic.twitter.com/lEkoelq5vL — Eric Townsend (@EricDTownsend) January 3, 2019