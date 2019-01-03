× Authorities searching for missing South Carolina 14-year-old who may be in North Carolina

LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl who may be in North Carolina, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryanna Calli Thames was last seen at her home on Sunshine Road in Lancaster around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She was discovered missing early this morning.

Ryanna stands 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long red hair. She was last seen wearing navy blue and pink shorts and a tie-dyed shirt.

Ryanna has acquaintances in Charlotte and Concord and could be in those areas, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on where Ryanna is can call the sheriff’s office at (803) 283-3388.