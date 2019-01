Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – At least one person was hurt after a vehicle went off the road on Interstate 85 and crashed in Lexington on Thursday.

Crews were called to I-85 Northbound at mile marker 92 near the Cotton Grove Road/N.C. 8 interchange at about 3:30 p.m., according to Davidson County communications.

The northbound lanes of I-85 are shut down for Air Care to land for the patient.

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved or the extent of any possible injuries.