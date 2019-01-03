Animal control revisits Greensboro neighborhood where 3 rabid fox attacks happened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Animal Control officials are revisiting the Greensboro neighborhood where a fox that tested positive for rabies attacked two people last week.

They think it was the same fox that also attacked a city worker at the Greensboro Arboretum.

The fox was seen by people along Scott Avenue for a couple of days before it attacked a man out on an evening walk.

“I had initially seen at 20 feet away or so and then suddenly it just came at me from another direction,” Joe Montgomery said. “Suddenly this guy is on me. So I started kicking like crazy and I had him on his back with one kick and he, he reared right up, came back at me. Finally I got in a really good blow and he took off.”

When the animal control officer arrived on the scene, neighbors say she found the fox under a nearby carport. That officer was bitten in the process of capturing the fox.

All three people are undergoing treatment for exposure to rabies.

Thursday, Guilford County Animal Control officers spent some time walking the neighborhood, passing out flyers and talking to people about rabies and making sure all the area pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

They suggest any pet that may have come into contact with the rabid fox to get in touch with their veterinarian for a booster shot even if their pet’s vaccination is up to date.