Alleged domestic violence at center of Winston-Salem stolen vehicle chase; suspect still wanted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Documents detailing the relationship between the man at the center of a sheriff's office investigation and his alleged victim show allegations of domestic violence.

Investigators say that a woman flagged down a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy on Patterson Avenue Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., saying that her SUV had been stolen. About 15 minutes later, the deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and a chase ensued.

“He went through the store parking lot, and kind of ran the red light and went down Indiana,” said a family member of the victim, who wished to remain unidentified.

Deputies say the suspect – identified as 24-year-old Jecole Goodman – then crashed into another vehicle and a telephone pole before running away. He hasn’t been seen by law enforcement since.

“How many lives did he cause trauma to,” the victim’s family member asked. “Devastation. You have kids outside.”

Court documents show that the victim took out a domestic violence protective order against Goodman in August. However, she never showed up for the ex parte hearing, so the order was dismissed.

“Think about if it was your child, your sister, your brother, your niece, your nephew, whoever,” the family member asked. “You would want justice.”

In the documents, the victim alleged Goodman hit her in the mouth, slapped and choked her, and dragged her through the house by her hair before chasing her and beating her once more as she attempted to get away.

Deputies say Goodman now faces charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, felony hit-and-run, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

They add that Goodman also has unrelated outstanding warrants for speeding to elude arrest, larceny of a motor vehicle and three separate criminal orders for arrest.