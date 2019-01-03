× 2 arrested, 1 wanted after pursuit, crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were arrested and deputies are searching for another man after a pursuit and crash in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Nicholas Wayne Craven, 23, of Randleman, is wanted on charges of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked, five counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, driving left of center, improper passing, reckless driving to endanger, failure to burn headlamps and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While heading to a call for service Wednesday night in the Pleasant Garden area of Randolph County, a deputy saw a car in the middle of the road with no headlights on.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, someone got in the vehicle and began driving toward the deputy’s car still without headlights on.

The deputy turned on his blue lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop and a pursuit started.

The pursuit lasted about 11 miles, during which the driver, identified as Craven, ran multiple stop signs and drove carelessly, the release said.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed while trying to turn onto Nelson Pond Road in the Franklinville area.

Trista Lynn Hayes, 26, of Randleman, and Kenneth Wayne Craven, 23, of Pleasant Gaden, were also in the vehicle and were ordered out by the deputy after the crash.

Nicholas Craven ran from the crash scene and got away by running into the woods.

Hayes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a court date of Jan. 4.

Kenneth Craven was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court date of Jan. 4.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nicholas Craven is asked to call 911.