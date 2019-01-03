13-year-old kills ‘monster’ 27-point buck in Tennessee

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Tennessee boy who wasn’t even planning to go deer hunting ended up bagging an incredible buck, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

On Dec. 28, Bo Ezell woke up with plans to go squirrel hunting, but couldn’t find his dog, so he was just hanging around his house.

A friend called Bo to ask if he wanted to come shoot a buck she had just seen behind her house.

“Bo took his time getting dressed and getting to the friend’s house not expecting to see the buck,” the wildlife resources agency detailed.

When he got to the friend’s house, she said the deer had gone down to a creek.

Bo said when he saw the buck, it “looked like it had a big bush on his head” due to the impressive antlers.

When the buck looked at Bo, he said he “got rattled and just started shaking,” firing his gun multiple times. He hit the buck three times.

“When it was all over, he had to sit down and think about what just happened. According to Bo, it was just ‘crazy’ hunt,” the wildlife resources agency said.

The buck has 27 scorable points and has been green rough gross scored of 213 7/8 and 6.5 years old.

“He went from thinking he was going hunting for a small buck which was actually a monster buck that unfolded in a whirlwind of multiple strange events,” the wildlife resources agency said.