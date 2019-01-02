× Wrestling Hall-of-Famer Gene ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund dies

WWE Hall-of-Famer star Gene Okerlund has passed away at age 76, according to WWE.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76,” WWE said in a tweet.

Early on, “Mean Gene”, first became known by interviewing stars of the AWA, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan.

In 1984, Okerlund moved to WWE where he became a star by continuing to interview the biggest names in wrestling including Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and many more.

Okerlund also hosted several shows including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.

In 1993 Okerlund joined WCW as lead interviewer where he continued to interview many of the legends he had worked with in the AWA and WWE as well as WCW’s Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg and others.

