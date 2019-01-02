Winston-Salem recovery center doubles services with new expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Our nation has experienced a variety of drug epidemics over the last few decades, including the current opioid crisis.

No matter the substance, one thing has remained apparent throughout the years — communities need recovery centers.

The Winston-Salem Foundation has been supporting that need in the Piedmont through its relationship with the Addiction Recovery Care Association.

For more than 40 years, ARCA has been equipping people with the tools they need to overcome substance addiction.

Despite the important work that ARCA is doing, it has faced limitations at its current facility located on Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem.

The space doesn’t adequately meet the organization’s service needs.

With the help of the Winston-Salem Foundation, the association found a new building on Shattalon Drive.

“It was the Foundation that made it possible for us to do the feasibility study to see if it was even practical to try to expand into the new facility. The Foundation has also supported us with the money that will be instrumental in starting the process,” ARCA Executive Director Thom Elmore said.

The new building will allow ARCA to expand its services.

The new campus is a 200-bed facility whereas the organization’s current space is a 67-bed facility.

“If we're able to offer different programs and they can do it all right there, then I don't have to worry about them going somewhere and maybe relapsing before they ever get into an IOP or outpatient program,” Certified Substance Abuse Counselor Randall Cothran said.

The Winston-Salem Foundation provided $80,000 to fund ARCA’s 2018 capital campaign, which included leasing the new space.