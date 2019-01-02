Video shows police rescue baby during dramatic standoff in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Little Rock police released dash cam video showing a dramatic standoff between officers and an armed man with a baby inside his car.

It happened in December after Little Rock police say Farris Deloney fired shots in a parking lot following an argument with his girlfriend.

He drove off with their 1-year-old child in the car.

Officers immediately chased him down.

Fortunately, police were able to get the baby after Deloney surrendered.

He was arrested and now faces several charges.