Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Davidson County identified; new details released

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The suspect killed in an deputy-involved shooting in southern Davidson County Tuesday morning has been identified, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10 a.m., Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Badin Lake Rd near N.C. 49 in regards to a disturbance.

A deputy who arrived on scene encountered Dylan Michael Smith, 26, of New London, and a short foot pursuit occurred prior to Smith turning to face the deputy "in an aggressive stance," according to the press release.

Smith then attacked the deputy by "striking, gouging the eyes, choking and attempting to take the deputy’s firearm."

The deputy exhausted all less lethal force options prior to the use of lethal force with his firearm. The suspect was shot and killed.

The deputy is a 13-year veteran of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and is assigned to the Patrol Division. The deputy, whose name has not been released, will remain on administrative duties while the SBI conducts its investigation.